MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – After a successful “pilot” run in Penn Hills, where buses were used to deliver food to students and their families, United Way and its partners found another district in need.

They traveled to McKeesport where dozens of meals are now on their way to families. Boxes full of breakfasts and lunches were loaded up into buses to be dropped off in various neighborhoods in and around McKeesport.

NEW AT NOON- Families continue to struggle due to the pandemic. Hunger is a major issue. What the @unitedwaySWPA & it’s partners are doing to help @McKeesportArea. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/8ZjQiYHMG0 — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) November 11, 2020

“A little bit over 100 meals we’re providing right now,” said Cheyenne Tyler, manager of school initiatives for the United Way.

And that’s for students who are learning virtually within the district. The buses will be making up to eight stops along three routes Wednesday morning.

“The United Way and Allies for Kids has partnered with the McKeesport Area School District to really meet a critical need,” said state Rep. Austin Davis.

Davis helped get the boxes ready.

“We have 50% of students that live below the poverty line. We have a number of working class families struggling during this pandemic,” said Davis.

“We will provide the product to ensure that the community is being fed and those needs are being met,” said Tyler.

And they’re hoping the next meal distribution will be in McKees Rocks.