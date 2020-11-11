CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reporting 366 More Cases And 5 More Deaths, Including A Patient In Their 20s
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Kiski Township officers pulled the vehicle over along Gloriette Hill Road for a vehicle violation.
Filed Under:Armstrong County, Drug Bust, Drug Possession, Drugs, Kiski Township, Traffic Stop, Vandergrift

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is facing numerous drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Armstrong County.

Kiski Township Police say they pulled the vehicle 37-year-old Thomas Brydon of Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, was riding in on Tuesday evening.

(Photo Courtesy: Kiski Township Police)

According to police, officers pulled the vehicle over along Gloriette Hill Road for a vehicle violation.

During the stop, police say they found Brydon in possession of 45 stamp bags of heroin, two jars of marijuana, 37 lorazepam pills, 21 clonazepam pills and 19 Xanax pills.

(Photo Credit: Kiski Township Police)

Police arrested Brydon.

He is facing counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Comments