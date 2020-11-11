Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is facing numerous drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Armstrong County.
Kiski Township Police say they pulled the vehicle 37-year-old Thomas Brydon of Vandergrift, Westmoreland County, was riding in on Tuesday evening.
According to police, officers pulled the vehicle over along Gloriette Hill Road for a vehicle violation.
During the stop, police say they found Brydon in possession of 45 stamp bags of heroin, two jars of marijuana, 37 lorazepam pills, 21 clonazepam pills and 19 Xanax pills.
Police arrested Brydon.
He is facing counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
