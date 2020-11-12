PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The doors to the Avonworth School District will be closed for almost two weeks.

It isn’t so much about the number of positive cases, but rather those who were in close contact.

On Wednesday, the district decided to close the district starting today and have all of its students learn virtually.

Athletics and activities are also canceled.

Here’s what the school said about the situation: In the district, they have 5 active cases. However, at the middle and high school, there are 51 people who are in quarantine. Another 50 are also being told to stay home because they all had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The most recent positive case in the District has about 22 known close contacts.

School leaders say it was after speaking with the Allegheny County Department of Health they decided to close their buildings.

The district also mentions the health department’s recent findings in how social gatherings during Halloween was a reason for the large increase in cases. They’re encouraging families to take precautions as families continue to gather for future holiday events.

The school closure will extend through November 24th.