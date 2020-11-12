PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Temperatures are snapping back to more seasonal weather today with highs expected to be in the upper 50s and morning lows near 40.

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Temperatures this morning are running slightly more than 20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning at the same point.

For the next week, temperatures will stay either near or below the seasonal averages.

At 8:30 a.m., the U.S. Drought Monitor will release the new weekly drought maps. For the week, we saw no rain from Tuesday the 3rd to Tuesday the 10th. Obviously, this would lead one to assume that our new weekly rain maps will not see any improvements.

There was just over a half-inch of rain yesterday and there will be several chances for precipitation over the next week.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.