From October 15 through December 6, you can watch host, Melissa Sipusic, Director of Sales for UnitedHealthcare, talk with local experts on KDKA-TV and WPCW-TV about different topics including how to make the most of your Medicare plan benefits, staying active, the importance of the flu vaccine, UnitedHealthcare at Home and supporting our Veteran's with Veteran's Angels.

Amy Amond, a pharmacist from Giant Eagle Pharmacy, discusses the importance of the flu vaccine.

Getting a flu vaccine will be more important than ever this year. CDC recommends that all people 6 months of age and older get a yearly flu vaccine. Getting a flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, however, flu vaccination has many other important benefits.

Flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization and death. Getting a flu vaccine this fall will be more important than ever, not only to reduce your risk from flu but also to help conserve our health care resources.

Giant Eagle Pharmacy, is following the CDC guidelines when giving the flu shot to their patients. When immunizing, pharmacists will be wearing gloves, a facemask, and face shields that cover their entire face and following proper hand hygiene. They are also performing temperature checks and asking screening questions for patients, prior to receiving a vaccination.

Patients are also required to wear a mask in order to receive a vaccine. Regular cleaning and sanitization of the pharmacy vaccination area will be performed before and after each patient.

UnitedHealthcare and Giant Eagle Pharmacy are working together to provide access and education to help people stay healthy and well.

