United Healthcare® presents Eye on Care highlighting resources to help you live a happier, healthier life.

From October 15 through December 6, you can watch host, Melissa Sipusic, Director of Sales for UnitedHealthcare, talk with local experts on KDKA-TV & WPCW-TV about different topics including how to make the most of your Medicare plan benefits, staying active, the importance of the flu vaccine, UnitedHealthcare at Home and supporting our Veteran’s with Veteran’s Angels.

Tom Abraham from Veteran’s Angels discusses working together with UnitedHealthcare to support Veteran’s.

Their mission is to help Veteran’s heal from the traumas of combat through peer and family support and through establishing faith in oneself and in god or the higher power according to the veteran’s faith. They do this through retreats and seminars and peer-to-peer mentoring. Veteran’s Angels works with UnitedHealthcare when veterans need more support than the services they can offer and they work closely to help provide veterans with the resources they need to ensure their healthcare needs are met.

For more information, call 1-800-220-4953.