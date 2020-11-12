HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives said it would hold hearings of its own on the 2020 election.

Now, the Pennsylvania State Senate has said it will hold hearings of its own for a thorough review of the election.

The report comes from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The Post-Gazette was provided with a state from Senate President Pro Tempore, Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, and State Senator John DiSanto, who chairs the State Senate Government Committee.

The statement read in part, “We will continue our fight to uphold Pennsylvania law and the Constitution to ensure that faith in our election system is restored.”

Republicans have the majority in both the State House and Senate, and many allege the actions of Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar leading up to the election were in violation of the state’s election code.

However, there were no specific violations in the leaders’ statement.

Majority Leader Jack Corman has called for Boockvar’s resignation.

KDKA will follow this story and bring you updates as the committees meet and hold their hearings.