By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh announced Thursday that it is pausing football activities due to coronavirus-related protocols and its game Saturday at Georgia Tech has been moved to Dec. 12.

The Panthers are now next scheduled to play Nov. 21 against Virginia Tech at Heinz Field.

“We are fortunate to have an outstanding group of doctors and medical professionals providing us daily consultation in this challenging environment,” Pitt Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said in a release. “Following their recommendation, our football program will pause all activities. Our protocols have prepared us to anticipate and manage these circumstances. Our top priority will always be the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

“While I know our team was excited and prepared to play a game on Saturday, this is the right and responsible decision for our student-athletes and staff,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said in a release. “We have great doctors at Pitt and they have given us the very best guidance throughout this entire pandemic. Our team knows we’ve had to be agile this year. We will continue to assemble virtually until we’re given the green light.”