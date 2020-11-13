By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 378 new Coronavirus cases and 2 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 296 are confirmed from 1,673 PCR tests. There are 82 probable cases.
“New cases range in age from 1 month to 101 years with a median age of 38 years,” the Health Department reports. The dates of positive tests ranged from July 8 to November 12. Two positive tests were ordered by the Florida Department of Health in July were and appear to have been transferred to the Allegheny County Health Department within the last 24 hours.
There have been 1,629 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
The county-wide death toll has reached 458.
There have been 19,129 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.
The Allegheny County Health Department is asking residents to follow these guidelines to help control the spread:
- Pick up the phone when a Health Department case investigator calls and answer their questions;
- As we spend more time indoors around others, keep physical distance and wear masks;
- Avoid parties and gatherings, even among your family and friends.
