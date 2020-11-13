CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reporting 412 More Cases And 3 More Deaths
Two staff members of Pittsburgh Arsenal tested positive for COVID-19.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools’ Arsenal facility is closed for a week after two staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

The district will clean and disinfect the facility after learning of the positive cases.

Grab-and-go meals will not be available for pickup at the facility while it is closed. Families will be able to get meals at Sunnyside Pre-K or the Obama Academy.

Arsenal will reopen on Friday, November 20.

