By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Safety says six members in the police bureau have tested positive for coronavirus.
Public Safety made the announcement Friday, saying six people are infected and others have been placed in isolation or quarantine because of possible exposures.
Public Safety issues a statement on 6 recent positive tests for Covid-19 within Pittsburgh Police:https://t.co/Iie7Cfir5y pic.twitter.com/lrAksuyDWl
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) November 13, 2020
Police say they’ve been requiring mask-wearing, screening people when entering Public Safety facilities, social distancing and putting strict protocols in place on contact tracing.
Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich and Police Chief Scott Schubert have re-issued orders to Pittsburgh police bureau members reminding them to follow coronavirus protocols.
Anyone who doesn’t follow these orders will be disciplined.
