CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pennsylvania Reports 4th Consecutive Day Of Record-Breaking Coronavirus Numbers
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Other members have been placed in isolation or quarantine because of possible exposures.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh Public Safety

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Safety says six members in the police bureau have tested positive for coronavirus.

Public Safety made the announcement Friday, saying six people are infected and others have been placed in isolation or quarantine because of possible exposures.

Police say they’ve been requiring mask-wearing, screening people when entering Public Safety facilities, social distancing and putting strict protocols in place on contact tracing.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich and Police Chief Scott Schubert have re-issued orders to Pittsburgh police bureau members reminding them to follow coronavirus protocols.

Anyone who doesn’t follow these orders will be disciplined.

Comments