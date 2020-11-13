PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Season weather has settled in over the past 24 hours and while the day started off on the warm side with morning lows in the 40s, the temperature was actually right on the nose as daily lows on Thursday fell to 35 degrees just before midnight.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Overall, the high of 63 and the morning low of 35 was a wash versus the normal highs and lows for temperatures below the seasonal high.

Looking ahead, there’s a small chance for a passing shower for Pittsburgh and places north. If it does rain, it will not last very long at all.

If there is any at all, it will likely be in the way of light sprinkles.

Highs today should be similar to Thursday’s high of 53, hovering in the low 50s.

Saturday will see highs in the upper 40s with a small lake effect snow chance north of I-80.

An evening warm front on Saturday will warm things up briefly late Saturday into Sunday as Sunday highs will reach 60 will rain showers around.

Once a cool front passes through just after noon, temperatures will plummet for the remainder of the day.

The Steelers take on the Bengals at 4:15 on Sunday and the game should be dry but windy.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.