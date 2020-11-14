Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that took place on Friday night in Clairton.
Allegheny County dispatchers were notified of a shooting just before 11:00 p.m. that happened near the intersection of 6th Avenue and Large Avenue.
Upon arrival, first responders discovered a juvenile male who had been shot.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
