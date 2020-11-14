By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — DT Cam Heyward and the Pittsburgh Steelers got a special shoutout from award-winning actor Robert Downey Jr.

In a video posted to Cam Heyward’s Instagram account, Downey Jr. called on him and the Steelers to defeat the Bengals, which would make the team 9-0 for the season. The Steelers are currently the only undefeated team in the NFL at 8-0.

“Mr. Heyward, Cam. It’s about freaking time buddy,” Downey Jr. said. “And I believe that Ironhead is going to need an Iron hand so this is coming your way brother. Thank you, love you, go Steelers, numero uno for freaking ever. Boom boom.”

“Well my @marvel life has just been made! @roberdowneyjr you are a true legend and glad to know Ironman is a @steelers fan! Y’all heard the man let’s get this W this week! Thanks to @jimmy_rich & @bradrlambert for making this happen #ironsharpensiron,” Heyward posted as the caption to the video.