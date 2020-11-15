By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) – Several staff members and residents of Bridgeville Rehabilitation and Care Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Dr. Richard Feifer, the Chief Medical Officer, 96 residents have tested positive, 51 staff members have tested positive, and two residents have died.

“Bridgeville Rehabilitation and Care Center has had 96 residents and 51 staff members test positive for COVID-19,” Dr. Feifer said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of these residents during this difficult time, especially those of the two residents who passed away. Bridgeville Rehabilitation and Care Center is affiliated with a large national organization, and additional staff has been brought in to temporarily support the center during this difficult time to ensure the safety and care of our residents.”

Dr. Feifer told KDKA that once it was known there was a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility, all residents and staff were alerted that they would be tested twice a week until further notice.

The facility is following the direction of the Pennsylvania Department of Health to help contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.