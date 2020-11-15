Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LAWRENCE COUNTY (KDKA) — The Coronavirus pandemic has led to many layoffs and families in need, so local groups in Lawrence County were helping out by donating food on Saturday.
Like they have for many weekends this year, Jubilee Ministries gave out thousands of pounds of food to more than 2,500 families.
“We’ve got many people from Jubilee Ministries, we’ve got some people from the Lions Club, we’ve got police — not just directing traffic, but handing out food, and we have some general volunteers to help us,” said Tony Flowers, pastor at Jubilee Ministries.
The group says they’ll continue to help the community as long as there’s a need.
