By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg late Saturday evening.

Police say they first received a 911 call around 11 p.m. Saturday for a man shot on the 200 block of East Ohio Street.

Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Medics transported him to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say there are no description of suspects at this time and that the investigation is ongoing.

