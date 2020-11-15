Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg late Saturday evening.
Police say they first received a 911 call around 11 p.m. Saturday for a man shot on the 200 block of East Ohio Street.
Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Medics transported him to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police say there are no description of suspects at this time and that the investigation is ongoing.
