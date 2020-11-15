By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – According to a report, the Steelers practice facility on the South Side will be closed on Monday for deep cleaning.
According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, The UPMC Rooney Sports Complex will be closed Monday and only players that require access to the training room will be allowed in the building.
It’ll be an extra clean Victory Monday in Pittsburgh. Per Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten, the Pittsburgh Steelers facilities at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex will be closed on Monday, November 16, to have a deep clean throughout the building.
Only… https://t.co/saR2VV0xwj
— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 16, 2020
The decision comes after the Steelers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday 36-10 to improve their record to 9-0.
You must log in to post a comment.