CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pennsylvania Reports Highest Daily Increase Of Coronavirus Cases Since Pandemic Started
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The UPMC Rooney Sports Complex will be closed for cleaning on Monday.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, NFL, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers, UPMC Rooney Sports Complex

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – According to a report, the Steelers practice facility on the South Side will be closed on Monday for deep cleaning.

According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, The UPMC Rooney Sports Complex will be closed Monday and only players that require access to the training room will be allowed in the building.

The decision comes after the Steelers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday 36-10 to improve their record to 9-0.

Comments