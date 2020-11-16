CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pennsylvania Reports Highest Daily Increase Of Coronavirus Cases Since Pandemic Started
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny Co. Health Dept issues a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health News, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 500 new Coronavirus coronavirus cases Monday and one additional death.

On Sunday, the Health Department reported a single day record-high of 527 new cases.

Of the newly reported cases, 450 are confirmed from 2,397 PCR tests. There are 50 probable cases.

“New cases range in age from 5 months to 93 years with a median age of 40 years,” the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from Nov. 9-15.

There have been 1,656 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 414 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 154 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has reached 459.

The most recent death happened on Nov. 14. The patient was in their 70s.

There have been 20,526 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

The Allegheny County Health Department is asking residents to follow these guidelines to help control the spread:

  • Pick up the phone when a Health Department case investigator calls and answer their questions;
  • As we spend more time indoors around others, keep physical distance and wear masks;
  • Avoid parties and gatherings, even among your family and friends.

Health officials say, as of Saturday’s report, 238,930 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Comments (2)