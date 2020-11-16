United Healthcare® presents Eye on Care highlighting resources to help you live a happier, healthier life.

From October 15 through December 6, you can watch host, Melissa Sipusic, Director of Sales for UnitedHealthcare, talk with local experts on KDKA-TV & WPCW-TV about different topics including how to make the most of your Medicare plan benefits, staying active, the importance of the flu vaccine, UnitedHealthcare at Home and supporting our Veteran’s with Veteran’s Angels.

Shannon Robertson from UnitedHealthcare, will be discussing UnitedHealthcare At Home.

UnitedHealthcare At Home provides care in the convenience of a member’s home or over the phone. They begin by doing a comprehensive visit conducted by a nurse practitioner. After this visit, a care team is built that’s designed around each member’s unique needs and to determine how often a member needs to receive visits

This program is available at no additional cost to UnitedHealthcare® Dual Complete® Pennsylvania members. This plan is a Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (DSNP), meaning individuals are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid.

To learn more about DSNP plans or if you qualify, visit UHCCommunityPlan.com/PA. For more information, call 1-800-216-9542