Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins unveiled a new uniform design that they will wear next season.
The uniform is part of the league-wide Reverse Retro series that all 31 NHL teams will feature.
The uniforms will feature the diagonal ‘PITTSBURGH’ text for the first time since the 1996-96 season.
The #ReverseRetro jerseys are here, and the diagonal Pittsburgh is back.
The threads that bind: https://t.co/2zF3LNLP1A pic.twitter.com/YGdgNbjKTH
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 16, 2020
The team will announce the schedule for when the uniforms will be worn at a later date.
You must log in to post a comment.