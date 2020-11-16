CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pennsylvania Reports Highest Daily Increase Of Coronavirus Cases Since Pandemic Started
The uniforms feature the diagonal Pittsburgh font.
Filed Under:Local Sports, NHL, Penguins, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Sports, Sports

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins unveiled a new uniform design that they will wear next season.

The uniform is part of the league-wide Reverse Retro series that all 31 NHL teams will feature.

The uniforms will feature the diagonal ‘PITTSBURGH’ text for the first time since the 1996-96 season.

The team will announce the schedule for when the uniforms will be worn at a later date.

