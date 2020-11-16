CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pennsylvania Reports Highest Daily Increase Of Coronavirus Cases Since Pandemic Started
One person died at the hospital after having been shot along Brownsville Road.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CARRICK (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a fatal shooting overnight in Carrick.

Police received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday that two people had been shot along Brownsville Road.

Officers discovered a man who had been shot near the back of the building when they arrived.

(Courtesy: Pittsburgh Police)

The victim died a short time later a local hospital.

Police never found a second victim at the scene.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and do not have any suspect descriptions at this time.

