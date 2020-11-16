Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CARRICK (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a fatal shooting overnight in Carrick.
Police received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday that two people had been shot along Brownsville Road.
Officers discovered a man who had been shot near the back of the building when they arrived.
The victim died a short time later a local hospital.
Police never found a second victim at the scene.
Police say they are continuing to investigate and do not have any suspect descriptions at this time.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
