By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The USPS is taking Operation Santa nationwide and virtual this year.
USPS Operation Santa allows people and organizations to “adopt” letters written to Santa and then send responses and gifts in St. Nick’s place.
The Postal Service has been receiving letters to Santa for more than 100 years and the operation lets families and kids “have a magical holiday when they otherwise might not — one letter to Santa at a time.”
The USPS encourages customers to go online and adopt a letter. Because of the pandemic, there won’t be any in-person letter adoptions this year.
You can learn more about sending letters or adopting them on the USPS’ website.
