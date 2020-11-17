By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf says it’s now more important than ever to follow the coronavirus mitigation orders in place as cases surge.

“The fall surge in cases is something we expected and were prepared for and we’ve learned a lot since the spring, but as I’ve said many times, the virus goes where it wants, we must do all that we can to ward it off and protect ourselves, our loved ones, our communities, and our health care systems,” Gov. Wolf said in a statement.

“The current mitigation efforts and orders in place are more important than ever. We must unite against COVID and follow these orders.”

Not only are case numbers jumping in Pennsylvania, but so is the percentage of people testing positive. Statewide percent positivity for last week is at 9.6%, compared to 6.9% the week before. Sixty-two of the 67 counties have positivity rates above 5%, including Allegheny County, which stands at 7.7%.

Current mitigation efforts in place in Pennsylvania include mandatory masks, restrictions on business occupancy, telework “where feasible” and gathering limits.

For more information about the current orders and mitigation efforts in place, click here.