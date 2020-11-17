Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Kennywood is making some changes.
All guests 17 years old and younger must be with an adult chaperon over 21 years old at all times while in the park after 4 p.m. Chaperones must provide valid identification that includes a photograph and date of birth.
The chaperone must be present at the time of entry and remain in the park with the guest.
For events like Phantom Fright Nights and Holiday Lights, chaperones are required during the entire event.
