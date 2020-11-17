Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An accident is causing heavy backups on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Tuesday morning.
An overturned truck in the westbound lanes of the Turnpike between Donegal and New Stanton is causing delays with those lanes closed.
For those looking to avoid the crash and looking for a detour, you can exit the turnpike at Donegal, take Rt-31 to Rt-119 and get back to the Turnpike.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.