By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – About 100 Pittsburgh police officers are in quarantine “out of an abundance of caution” after multiple Pittsburgh Public Safety members tested positive for the virus.
According to Public Safety, as of Tuesday morning nine police officers, nine firefighters, and three EMS members are currently positive for the virus.
“Multiple others,” including about 100 police officers, have been placed into quarantine.
Compared to other cities are experiencing, Public Safety says its positive test rates remain “significantly lower.”
“When you call 911, rest assured you’re going to get the assistance you need,” Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said. “We’re going a step above what is required. Our numbers have been so low that we can take these precautions.”
