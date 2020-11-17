By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) — West Virginia University is moving all undergraduate classes online as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

The university announced Tuesday that online instruction will begin Nov. 23-24. Dining and residence halls will remain open and operate on normal schedules until the planned holiday break.

“Now more than ever, we ask our students, faculty and staff to stay home and away from those outside of your immediate bubble as much as possible,” Dr. Carmen Burrell, medical director of WVU Medicine Student Health and Urgent Care, said in a release. “If you have to be out or travel, follow the safety guidance that has been put in place to protect you and others, especially our more vulnerable residents.”

The university is asking students to wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid large gatherings, wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer, and consider getting tested before traveling.

Students, faculty, and staff can pre-register for free coronavirus testing Nov 23-24. The university said some Health Sciences programs will be excluded from the shift to online.