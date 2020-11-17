By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The Peters Township marching band has been banned from performing at any WPIAL event after an investigation into blackface accusations.

The band cannot perform for at least six months or until members complete training.

Earlier in the month, the Peters Township School District superintendent apologized following allegations members of its marching band wore blackface.

The apology came after the Peters Township School District said it was investigating allegations that members of its marching band wore black face during a performance. The allegations claim it happened during the football game against Woodland Hills.

KDKA obtained a picture of two students, drum majors in the Peters Township band, marching while wearing full-body black spandex suits while others in the band appeared to wear Halloween costumes.

Woodland Hills senior Desmon Jackson told KDKA earlier in the month that whatever the intent was, it was hurtful. He said his teammates on the football team felt mocked.

“I felt a lot of disgust for what I saw,” Jackson said.

“Call it whatever you want,” he added. “To us, it’s blackface.”