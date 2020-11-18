PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Most places will be dry on Wednesday with places along and north of I-80 still having the possibility of snow.

As for Pittsburgh, expect partly to mostly cloudy morning skies turning to sunny skies for the afternoon.

There will be a very cold airmass in place so even with the afternoon sunshine, highs today will be at just 39 degrees. Winds will be coming in out of the northwest at around 10 miles per hour. This means wind chills will be near freezing through the day.

A warm front comes through dry this morning and looks like there will be some fairly thick fog around on Thursday morning as temperatures continue to warm.

Thursday looks like partly to mostly cloudy skies will be in place in the afternoon.

Friday temperatures won’t be as warm as Thursday.

The next rain chance arrives as a cool front moves through on Saturday morning.

Light rain will be possible as the front arrives.

