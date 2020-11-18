Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – La Roche University is holding a unique admissions event this week.
They’re calling it the “Instant Decision Drive-Thru.’
On Friday and Saturday, students and parents can download an application and bring it with them to campus or get an application when they arrive at the school.
High school transcripts will also be required in order to prove the student has taken the classes necessary for admission.
Students that qualify will also find out how much a merit scholarship is worth.
You can learn more on La Roche’s website.
