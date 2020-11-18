Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) – The Monaca Police Department is saying a final farewell to K-9 Kazan.
On Facebook Tuesday, Monaca police announced K-9 Kazan “reached the end of his journey.”
A service was scheduled on Wednesday for officers and friends to say their goodbyes and celebrate his service with the Monaca Polie Department.
The Beaver County K-9 Unit on Facebook offered their thoughts and prayers to Sgt. Greg Nicol as he helps his partner “cross over to his next journey.”
They also thanked K-9 Kazan for his service.
Monaca police say K-9 Kazan proudly served the borough for eight years.
