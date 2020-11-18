CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept.'s Dr. Bogen Issues Stay-At-Home And 'Stop Social Gatherings' Advisory
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
K-9 Kazan served the borough of Monaca for eight years.
Filed Under:Beaver County, K-9, Local TV, Monaca, Monaca Police Department

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) – The Monaca Police Department is saying a final farewell to K-9 Kazan.

On Facebook Tuesday, Monaca police announced K-9 Kazan “reached the end of his journey.”

(Photo Credit: Monaca Police Department K-9 Unit/Facebook)

A service was scheduled on Wednesday for officers and friends to say their goodbyes and celebrate his service with the Monaca Polie Department.

The Beaver County K-9 Unit on Facebook offered their thoughts and prayers to Sgt. Greg Nicol as he helps his partner “cross over to his next journey.”

They also thanked K-9 Kazan for his service.

Monaca police say K-9 Kazan proudly served the borough for eight years.

Comments