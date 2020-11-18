By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mayor Bill Peduto’s office and United WE announced on Tuesday a partnership to increase the number of women on local boards and commissions.

The partnership is through the Appointments Project, which started in 2014. Since its inception, the project has placed more than 140 women on boards throughout the city, including 28% women of color.

“I’m very pleased that of the 198 board and commissions appointments in Pittsburgh, 61% are female,” Mayor Peduto said. “This is promising, but still isn’t good enough. Our partnership with United WE and Appointments Project will help us do even better to increase the number of women, including women of color, who are at the decision-making table of their communities.”

The Appointments Project was started by United WE, formerly known as the Women’s Foundation, is a talent bank, advisor, and advocate for women that are looking to serve as leaders in their communities. Along with Pittsburgh, the program operates in dozens of other cities, including in Missouri and Kansas.

Joining Mayor Peduto and United WE will be Chatham University Women’s Institute, Gwens Girls, and the Executive Women’s Council.

“Our research showed us that women don’t become civically engaged because they weren’t being asked. As a result, we created the Appointments Project® so local boards and commissions could reflect the communities they serve,” said Wendy Doyle, United WE President & CEO. “With the help of partners like Mayor Peduto, we are addressing the gender disparities in local leadership and able to make real changes in our communities.”

Two public training events will take place on Monday, December 7, and Wednesday, January 13, both at 12:00 p.m. The workshops will guide women through the process of applying for those positions and offer applicants appointments.

“We encourage and invite everyone to learn more and join us in unlocking women’s potential for civic leadership,” Mayor Peduto said.

More information about the workshops and the Appointment’s Project can be found on United WE’s website.