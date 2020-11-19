ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – There are shocking accusations against a local man who police say raped a child.
A home on Byrd Street in Leechburg is a place Allegheny Township police say 56-year-old Gary Dale Walker was supposed to babysitting but was, according to investigators, sexually abusing the child.
Court records reveal unspeakable disturbing accounts of how Walker would take the child to an upstairs room, lock the door and abuse the victim.
According to police, the victim is a 6-year-old. The alleged abuse began roughly a year ago. Walker told the victim what happened was “their secret.”
The child’s parents found out when the victim told a sibling about “the secret.”
This isn’t the first time Gary Walker has faced charges regarding young people. According to court records, Walker was arrested in 2008 and 2006 for corruption of minors and was charged in 2003 for simple assault and terroristic threats.
Walker remains free pending his preliminary arraignment. He’s charged with child rape and other related counts.
