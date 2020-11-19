By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Apple is paying a price totaling $3 million after a settlement in a case involving iPhone batteries.

According to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the company was accused of secretly slowing down the speed of iPhones in 2017, in order to prevent shutdowns from poor batteries.

“Apple knew some of its iPhones had battery issues and instead of disclosing the problem to consumers, it chose to slow down the performance of the devices,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “I called on Apple to make it right and provide transparency to Pennsylvania consumers. This settlement will deliver more accurate information to those who buy and depend on Apple products.”

In the lawsuit, Apple is alleged to have known about the issues and intentionally slowed down speeds instead of repairing the batteries.

The settlement will go to the Office of the Attorney General upon court approval.

Apple will also enter into a settlement of a class action litigation related to the slowdowns and will pay up to $500 million nationwide in consumer restitution.

The average customer could receive up to $25 per claim.