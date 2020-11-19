By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police say a 23-year-old was shot in the head and a teen was wounded after a fight over a handgun in Avalon.

Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Girad Avenue just after noon on Thursday. Meanwhile, SWAT was called to the scene of nearby California Avenue.

Allegheny County Police say when they arrived on Girad Avenue, they found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, a 17-year-old boy later arrived at Children’s Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to his head. He was treated and released from the hospital.

County homicide detectives launched an investigation, and police say they learned the man and the teen had been in an argument and struggle over a handgun when the shooting happened. Police say that handgun was recovered from the scene.

Now police say they’ll consult with the Allegheny County DA’s Office about criminal charges. The investigation is ongoing.