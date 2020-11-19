By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by a concerned citizen about a text message scam claiming their “carry certificate” was about to expire.

According to the sheriff’s office, the text claims that the person’s “carry certificate” or license to carry a firearm permit would expire in one week along with a link attached.

However, the sheriff’s office does not allow residents to apply or renew licenses to carry permits online, they must be done in person.

“If you receive a text message similar to the attached photo, please disregard and do not respond or click the link, as it is NOT the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office,” the office said in a Facebook post. “Additionally, the Federal Trade Commission suggests that you block such numbers to avoid scam attempts.”

Additionally, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that walk-in appointments for those wanting to renew or apply for permits will be postponed. They will serve applicants that make an appointment.

All appointments that are scheduled through April 1 will be honored.

The decision was made amid the rise of coronavirus cases in Allegheny County.