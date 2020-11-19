By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In a letter to families, the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh Director of Catholic Schools Michelle Peduto announced that all non-essential extracurricular activities at the Catholic elementary schools are suspended.
“In accordance with the ACHD advisory to stay at home unless you are going to work, school or another essential activity, please note this immediate change within our Catholic Elementary Schools,” the letter said.
The diocese said that all non-essential activities suspended include sporting events, practices, extra-curricular activities, and school events.
“It is our hope that efforts under this advisory will mitigate the current infection rate and prevent the issuance of a mandate,” Peduto’s letter read.
The diocese added that they are continuing to work with the schools to address the need for short-term implementation of school-wide virtual instruction.
