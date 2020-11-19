By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Carnegie Mellon University announced on Thursday morning that they are canceling winter sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision will cancel both men’s and women’s sports in basketball, swimming and diving, and indoor track and field.

Carnegie Mellon University said that they will not resume play any earlier than March 1, 2021.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write to share that Carnegie Mellon will cancel its winter sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Director of Athletics Josh Centor in an e-mail to Carnegie Mellon’s student-athletes. “While we will not compete in those sports this winter, we will not shut the door on competitive opportunities this academic year.”

Centor also told student-athletes that the Return To Play Task Force, comprised of university administrators and team physicians, will meet and explore options for fall sports to compete this spring.

“If there is an opportunity for us to play basketball or swim, we will explore it,” he said. “We will also continue to explore track and field opportunities, with a likely emphasis on the outdoor season.”

The decision by CMU follows a decision from the University Athletic Association on October 27.