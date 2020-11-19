CORONAVIRUS LATEST:CDC Updates Guidance, Urges Americans Against Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Practices for winter sports were set to start on Friday.
Filed Under:High School Sports, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Public Schools, Winter Sports

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools announced all winter sports are delayed until at least Dec. 3.

In a release on Thursday, PPS says Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet announced the delay following a recommendation from the District 8 Athletic Committee. The committee met on Wednesday and made the recommendation due to rising coronavirus cases and Allegheny County’s stay-at-home advisory.

Practices for winter sports were set to start on Friday.

“The committee will revisit the recommendation at its December 2 meeting and provide an update at that time,” Pittsburgh Public Schools said in the release.

Comments