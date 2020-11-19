By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is a movie in the works called “Braddock.”
It is about how Braddock’s high school football team in the 1950s set the record for the longest football winning streak.
On Thursday, Deadline reported that actor Joshua Jackson will star as coach Chuck Klausing. Actress Kate Bosworth will co-star as the coach’s wife, Joann.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is lined up as the movie’s executive producer, Sports Business Daily reports.
John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and the former mayor of Braddock, weighed in on Twitter.
“This is about the legendary Braddock Tigers that were 6-time state champs. Amazing true story,” he said.
Super cool. Braddock is nicknamed “Hollywood on the Mon” because
of all the productions. 😎
This is about the legendary Braddock Tigers that were 6-time state champs. Amazing true story. https://t.co/oTYLgvGWs1
— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 19, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.