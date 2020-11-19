CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept.'s Dr. Bogen Issues Stay-At-Home And 'Stop Social Gatherings' Advisory
Filed Under:Dual Admissions Program, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Westmoreland County Community College

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) – Westmoreland County Community College and Indiana University of Pennsylvania have teamed up to help students.

The schools agreed to a new “dual admissions program” to help students that want to transfer from WCCC to IUP.

Currently, WCCC students must maintain a 2.0-grade point average or the minimum required by the program they would like to transfer to at IUP.

They also will be required to earn a certain amount of credit hours before applying for dual admissions.

