By: KDKA-TV News Staff
YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) – Westmoreland County Community College and Indiana University of Pennsylvania have teamed up to help students.
The schools agreed to a new “dual admissions program” to help students that want to transfer from WCCC to IUP.
Currently, WCCC students must maintain a 2.0-grade point average or the minimum required by the program they would like to transfer to at IUP.
They also will be required to earn a certain amount of credit hours before applying for dual admissions.
