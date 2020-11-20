By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 484 new Coronavirus cases Friday and three additional deaths.

Of today’s newly reported cases, 371 are confirmed from 1,972 PCR tests. There are 113 probable cases.

“New cases range in age from 1 year to 102 years with a median age of 42 years,” the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from Nov. 3-19. Six tests are more than a week old.

There have been 1,739 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 425 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 158 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has reached 468. Of the three newly-reported deaths, one is associated with a long-term care facility.

One of the patients was in their 80s and the other two were in their 90s, according to the Health Department. The dates of death range from Nov. 13-19.

There have been 22,527 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for November 20, 2020. In the last 24 hours, 484 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 371 are confirmed cases from 1,972 new PCR tests. There are 113 probable cases. pic.twitter.com/u5kG0L3ToP — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 20, 2020

Since March 14, there have been 22,527 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County residents, 1,739 hospitalizations and 468 deaths. Visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr for information on cases, testing and outcomes. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 20, 2020

Health officials say, as of Thursday’s report, 249,236 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: