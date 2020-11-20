CORONAVIRUS LATEST:CDC Updates Guidance, Urges Americans Against Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 484 new Coronavirus cases Friday and three additional deaths.

Of today’s newly reported cases, 371 are confirmed from 1,972 PCR tests. There are 113 probable cases.

“New cases range in age from 1 year to 102 years with a median age of 42 years,” the Health Department says. The dates of positive tests range from Nov. 3-19. Six tests are more than a week old.

There have been 1,739 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 425 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 158 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has reached 468. Of the three newly-reported deaths, one is associated with a long-term care facility.

One of the patients was in their 80s and the other two were in their 90s, according to the Health Department. The dates of death range from Nov. 13-19.

There have been 22,527 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

Health officials say, as of Thursday’s report, 249,236 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

