CORONAVIRUS LATEST:CDC Updates Guidance, Urges Americans Against Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Officials say no arrests have been made.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Alsa, Homewood, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials say a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Homewood.

On Friday, Pittsburgh Public Safety said police responded to a call for a shooting around 5:50 p.m. on Alsace Way. Police found the victim, who was shot in the stomach.

Police are investigating, and no arrests have been made.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments