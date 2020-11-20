Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials say a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Homewood.
On Friday, Pittsburgh Public Safety said police responded to a call for a shooting around 5:50 p.m. on Alsace Way. Police found the victim, who was shot in the stomach.
Police are investigating, and no arrests have been made.
