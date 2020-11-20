By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – On Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry released the October 2020 employment situation.
In Pennsylvania, the unemployment rate was down 1% over the month of September to 7.3% in October.
Along with Pennsylvania, the national rate also fell 1% to 6.9%.
The Pennsylvania civilian labor force decreased by 75,000 over the month due to declines in employment, (the number of residents working) and unemployment (number of those jobless and looking for work).
Pennsylvania’s total number of nonfarm jobs were up by 18,800 over the month, increasing to 5,622,100 in October.
In the past six months, Pennsylvania has recovered over 50% of the total nonfarm jobs lost in March and April.
You can see the full report and more on the Department of Labor and Industry website.
You must log in to post a comment.