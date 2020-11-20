CORONAVIRUS LATEST:CDC Updates Guidance, Urges Americans Against Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) — There is a movie in the works called “Braddock.”

It is about how Braddock’s high school football team in the 1950s set the record for the longest football winning streak.

On Thursday, Deadline reported that actor Joshua Jackson will star as coach Chuck Klausing. Actress Kate Bosworth will co-star as the coach’s wife, Joann.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is lined up as the movie’s executive producer, Sports Business Daily reports.

John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and the former mayor of Braddock, weighed in on Twitter.

“This is about the legendary Braddock Tigers that were 6-time state champs. Amazing true story,” he said.

