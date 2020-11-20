Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on state Route 66 in Washington Township.
The Westmoreland County coroner said 20-year-old Brook Moyle was killed in a Thursday morning crash. The coroner said Moyle was driving north on Route 66 when she crossed the centerline into the opposite lane of traffic.
The car driven by Moyle then collided head-on with a vehicle traveling south, the coroner said, and Moyle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials say Moyle did not have a seatbelt on.
