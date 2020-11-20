PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s always nice when there is a day or two in any given winter month when the morning low starts off warmer than the average high temperature for the day.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

That’s where Pittsburgh is today with lows in the mid-to-low 50s.

Highs today will reach the 60s for the second day in a row, with a forecasted high of 65 degrees in Pittsburgh.

While today will be warm, the warmth won’t last that long. It’s back to reality on Saturday with a small rain chance overnight into Saturday morning as a cold front sweeps through.

The cool front lifts on Sunday and it looks like there will be two rounds of rain through the day. The first as warmer air surges to the north briefly and then a second as the cold front on the backside swings through.

Windy conditions and a return of chillier air should temporarily move in on Monday with temperatures really right where they should be for this time of year.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.