By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – Students in the Hopewell Area School District will begin a virtual learning model beginning on Monday for an undetermined amount of time.
The district made the decision after the department of health determined that the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Beaver County were determined to have a “substantial rate of transmission.”
The Board of School Directors are expected to make a decision on Monday for the length of time students will remain in virtual learning but for now, it will last through at least December 4.
