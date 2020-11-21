CORONAVIRUS LATEST:CDC Updates Guidance, Urges Americans Against Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Hopewell Area School District will switch to remote learning for at least two weeks.
Filed Under:Back to School, Beaver County, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Hopewell Area School District, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Virtual Learning

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – Students in the Hopewell Area School District will begin a virtual learning model beginning on Monday for an undetermined amount of time.

The district made the decision after the department of health determined that the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Beaver County were determined to have a “substantial rate of transmission.”

The Board of School Directors are expected to make a decision on Monday for the length of time students will remain in virtual learning but for now, it will last through at least December 4.

Comments