By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALLENTOWN (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey has said that President Donald Trump has “exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania.”

“With today’s decision by Judge Matthew Brann, a longtime conservative Republican whom I know to be a fair and unbiased jurist, to dismiss the Trump campaign’s lawsuit, President Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania,” Senator Toomey said in a statement.

Senator Toomey’s statement comes after Judge Brann dismissed a lawsuit from the Trump campaign that sought to delay the certification of the election results in Pennsylvania.

“I congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory,” Senator Toomey’s statement said. “They are both dedicated public servants and I will be praying for them and for our country. Unsurprisingly, I have significant policy disagreements with the President-elect. However, as I have done throughout my career, I will seek to work across the aisle with him and his administration, especially on those areas where we may agree, such as continuing our efforts to combat COVID-19, breaking down barriers to expanding trade, supporting the men and women of our armed forces, and keeping guns out of the hands of violent criminals and the dangerously mentally ill.

Toomey also called on President Trump to accept the result and begin the transition process.

“To ensure that he is remembered for these outstanding accomplishments, and to help unify our country, President Trump should accept the outcome of the election and facilitate the presidential transition process,” the statement concluded.